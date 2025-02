بركز تغلق جولة تمويلية من السلسلة A بقيمة 17 مليون دولار

BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, “the Group”, “Joy Spreader”), recently announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, during which the firm achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the prior year, while […]