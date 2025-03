حفل عشاء فاخر استعدادًا لقمة الثروة من أجل الخير في هونج كونج

BARCELONA, Spain, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Omdia released the white paper: “The enduring value of IP + Optical” at the 2022 Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) forum held in Barcelona, Spain. The white paper offers analysis of “IP over WDM” and “IP+Optical”, states t IP over WDM was initially designed for one specific cloud service […]