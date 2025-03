سهم كابيتال تنضم إلى إتحاد أسواق المال العربية

GUANGZHOU, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nimo TV, HUYA Inc.’s (“Huya”, NYSE: HUYA) international live streaming platform, recently initiated an emergency arbitrator (EA) procedure at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) against a Moroccan streamer for breaching an Exclusive Cooperation Agreement with Nimo TV. As a result, an interim injunction has been issued to the […]