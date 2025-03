‫فنادق سويس بيل هوتيل إنترناشونال تفوز بجوائز التميز في قطاع الضيافة

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class […]