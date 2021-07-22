130th Canton Fair to be held both online and offline

GUANGZHOU, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be held in a merged format, both online and offline, between October 15 and November 3, 2021. This edition of the Canton Fair will feature displays in 51 exhibition sections based on 16 product categories along with a designated “rural vitalization zone” showcasing products from multiple rural areas of China and will be open to visitors both virtually and in-person.

The onsite exhibition will continue to be held in its familiar three-phase format, with each phase lasting 4 days. Total exhibition space is 1.185 million square meters and around 60,000 standard booths are expected to fill this enormous area. Chinese representatives of overseas organizations and companies, as well as domestic buyers, are all invited to attend the Fair. The Fair’s online exhibition website has developed innovative functionality which seamlessly combines the onsite event space allowing increased numbers of visitors to attend the offline version of the Fair.

Canton Fair is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history, biggest scale, most complete variety of exhibits, and the largest business turnover in China. With this year being the centenary of the Communist Party of China, the 130th Canton Fair is of great significance. The Ministry of Commerce will work closely with the Guangdong Provincial Government to enhance and expedite the various plans that are in place including exhibition organization, celebration activities as well as further solidifying Canton Fair’s role as a platform for all-round development while consolidating the impressive gains made in COVID-19 prevention and control.

From a social and economic development perspective, the Fair will serve to bolster the new national development pattern which sees domestic economic circulation as the mainstay while both domestic and international economic circulations simultaneously reinforce each other.

Chinese and international companies are welcome to visit the grand event that is the 130th Canton Fair and together everyone can help to create a better future.

China Foreign Trade Centre

