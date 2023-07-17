Breaking News
/15/ suspects arrested and weapons seized in Wasit

 |  Jul 17, 2023

Federal police detachments arrested today, Monday, 15 suspects who were seized with weapons in Wasit Governorate.

A statement by the Command stated, “as part of the ongoing security efforts of the federal police units in pursuing outlaws and executing arrest warrants against them, a force from the Wasit Brigade issued a federal police force, jointly and in coordination with the intelligence effort, a rapid response force, and the Zubaydiyah police station, according to the orders issued against them by the competent courts, 15 suspects were arrested in Wasit Governorate, "Al-Dabouni District, Al-Dalafha District", in possession of 15 rifles of various types, a pistol, 25 rifle magazines, and light rifle ammunition, in addition to a substance suspected of being (mercury) estimated at more than a kilogram.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

