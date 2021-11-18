Breaking News
 |  | 

General

2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020

 |  Nov 18, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with election interference, accused of trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year’s U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an unusual evening news conference to accuse Iran of orchestrating an email campaign aimed at intimidating Democratic voters in battleground states so they would vote for then-president Donald Trump. That included a message that…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services