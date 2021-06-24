Press Release

2021 UN Correspondents Association Awards for Best Journalistic Coverage of the United Nations and UN Agencies

WINNERS WILL BE HONORED BY THE UN SECRETARY-GENERAL H.E. ANTÓNIO GUTERRES DECEMBER 2021 (DATE TBD) IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA) invites media worldwide to submit entries for its 25th anniversary of the UNCA Awards for best print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online, web-based media coverage of COVID-19, climate change and the United Nations, UN agencies and field operations.

While the UNCA Awards 25th anniversary was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the UN Correspondents Association will return to hosting the annual event in December, honoring excellence in journalism around the globe.

Deadline for submissions is September 15, 2021.

The awards are open to all journalists anywhere in the world.

The Awards are:

The Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize for coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, sponsored by the Alexander Bodini Foundation. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio). The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio). The Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize for coverage of the United Nations, UN agencies and field operations, sponsored by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. The prize is for print (including online media) and broadcast media (TV & Radio)

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS:

Work in print, broadcast (TV & Radio) and online coverage must be published between September 2019 and August 2021.

The judges will look for entries with impact, insight, and originality, and will consider the courage and investigative and reporting skills of the journalists. Entries from the developing world media are particularly welcome.

Entries can be submitted in any of the official UN languages (English, French, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, and Russian), however a written transcript in English or French is necessary to facilitate the judging process.

Each candidate can submit to no more than two (2) prize categories, with a maximum of two (2) stories in each. Joint entries are accepted.

Electronic files and web links uploaded to the online Entry Form are required.

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY:

Entries are submitted online by completing the UNCA Awards Entry Form.

On the first page, please complete your personal information and upload your photo.

The following page is where you will submit your work electronically by uploading web links and/or files directly to the Entry Form.

** Electronic entries are mandatory **

All entries must be received by September 15th, 2021



For Questions regarding UNCA Awards & entries please contact:

The UNCA Office, 1-212-963-7137.

Or send an email to uncaawards@unca.com

CLICK ON THE ENTRY FORM BELOW TO GET STARTED:

ENTRY FORM

http://unca.com/unca-awards-call-for-submissions-form/

UNCA Awards Committee: Valeria Robecco (UNCA President), Giampaolo Pioli (Awards Chairman), Tuyet Nguyen (Awards Selections Coordinator), Sherwin Bryce-Pease (UNCA Executive Member), Edith Lederer (UNCA Executive Member), Linda Fasulo (UNCA Executive Member)

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1550296/United_Nations_Correspondents_Association_Logo.jpg