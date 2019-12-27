Legal Matters

4.9 Richter earthquake jolts Southern Iran

|

Bushehr, An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Iranian city of Dashtestan, Bushehr Province on Friday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, this earthquake occurred at 05:23:11 a.m local time (01:53 GMT) at the depth of 10 kilometers underground.

No report has been so far released on the possible casualties or damages.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

Dashtestan is a county in Bushehr Province in Iran. The capital of the county is Borazjan.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA