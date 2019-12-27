Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

4.9 Richter earthquake jolts Southern Iran

 |  Dec 27, 2019

Bushehr, An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Iranian city of Dashtestan, Bushehr Province on Friday.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, this earthquake occurred at 05:23:11 a.m local time (01:53 GMT) at the depth of 10 kilometers underground.

No report has been so far released on the possible casualties or damages.

Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

Dashtestan is a county in Bushehr Province in Iran. The capital of the county is Borazjan.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services