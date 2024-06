Jerusalem – Together – 4 people were killed, on Wednesday evening, in a road accident that occurred between two vehicles on Street No. 90 in the Jordan Valley area.

Local sources reported that the victims of the accident were residents of the cities of Rahat and Araba.

It was reported that the crews who arrived at the site found 4 unconscious people who showed no signs of life, and confirmed their death at the site.

Source: Maan News Agency