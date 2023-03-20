Games

5 gold, silver medals for Iran body builders in UAE Muscle Beach Competitions

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian athletes participating in 2023 UAE International Muscle Beach Championship won 5 gold medals and a silver medal.

The 2023 UAE International Muscle Beach Championship was held on March 17-19 in Dubai.

The Iranian team participated in different fields of the competition and managed to gain 5 gold medals and a silver medal.

In Body Classic Field competitions Iran's Ehsan Farshidrokh gained a silver medal, ranking second best.

In the same field, Morteza Shafaie won a gold medal. Shafaie also ranked 2nd in the Overall of the Body Classic and gained a Professional Card.

Hamid Abtahi, too, won a silver medal in Body Classic Field.

In Body Building competitions, too, Hamid Abtahi in 80Kg, and Pouria Kamani in 100Kg won gold medals.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA