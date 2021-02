Arts & Culture

50th Roshd Int’l Filmfest opens in Tehran

- The 50th Roshd International Film Festival Kicked off at Felestin (Palestine) Cinema of Tehran today.

The event will host cinematic works from Iran and a number of foreign countries.

The latest edition of the festival will wrap up at Felestin Cinema on February 17.

Earlier in 2019, the 49th Roshd International Film Festival was held in Tehran during November 15–22, 2020.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA