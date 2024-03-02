5th Egyptian-Qatari higher committee wraps up meeting

The fifth higher committee of Egypt and Qatar wrapped up its session on Saturday 02/03/2024 in the Qatari capital of Doha. The joint session was co-chaired by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid. During the inauguration of the meetings, Shoukry conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Shoukry said he is looking forward to rendering successful the committee session which comes at a critical timing requiring coordination and cooperation to serve interests of Arab people and enhancing the security and stability of the region. The Qatari premier and foreign minister welcomed the committee meetings and its aspired role to enhance bilateral cooperation. He stressed the interest of both sides in intensifying efforts to confront the challenges facing the region. At the end of the committee session, ministers of both sides signed a number of memorandums of understanding in different domains. Source: State Information Service Egypt