69 Egyptian Universities and Research Centers included in the SCImago World Classification for 2024

Dr. Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, praised the results achieved by Egyptian universities and research centers in the SCImago World Classification for the year 2024, which showed the inclusion of 69 Egyptian universities and research centers in the SCImago World Classification of research and academic institutions. The Minister pointed out the significant progress achieved by Egyptian universities and research centers in this year's classification results, increasing their number compared to previous years, as 49 educational institutions and 11 research institutions were included in the 2023 edition of the classification, pointing out that Egypt has adopted a pioneering experience in improving the classification of Egyptian educational institutions. And raising its ranking in various international classifications, as the Ministry has sought over the past years to stimulate innovation policies, support scientific publishing, increase the number of scientific research publis hed in international journals, and commit to strengthening international partnerships. Dr. Ashour stressed the continuation of the support provided by the Ministry to academic and research institutions to raise their ranking within international classifications in order to enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian higher education and scientific research system, in implementation of the National Strategy for Higher Education and Scientific Research launched by the Ministry, and Egypt's Vision 2030 and to enhance Egypt's position as an educational destination in the Region. Source: State Information Service Egypt