6th shipment of India’s donated wheat for Afghanistan docks at Shahid Beheshti port

Zahedan The sixth cargo ship carrying India’s donated wheat for Afghanistan has docked at Iran’s southeastern port of Shahid Beheshti, according to a local official.

Behrouz Aghaei, the director of Sistan and Baluchestan Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, said on Saturday that the ship carried some 8,875 tons of wheat.

India aims to donate some 75,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Iranian port city of Chabahar.

Some 14 cargo ships have carried basic commodities for Afghanistan via Shahid Beheshti Port in Iranian southeastern city of Chabahar over the past two years, Aghaei had earlier said.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA