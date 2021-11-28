Human Services

70% of Syrians in regime areas without fuel for winter

|

Published by

Al-Araby

An estimated 70% of families living in Assad regime-controlled areas of Syria did not receive their share of subsidized heating fuel, regime authorities announced on Saturday. The situation has caused great concern as families prepare to enter the harsh winter months with limited resources to face the cold. The Syrian regime’s Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection blamed the owners of fuel distribution vehicles for the alarmingly high shortage, and called for better planning and cooperation at the local level. It said that vendors were selling the fuel too far away from where thos…

