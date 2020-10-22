700 Thousand Products Debut at the 128th Canton Fair, Embracing Technological Breakthrough

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — With 26,000 exhibitors gathered online to the ongoing 128th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the Fair’s upgraded digital platform has seen nearly 700 thousand new products launched at its virtual exhibition for global market expansion.

“This year live streaming remains a key approach for showing products and seeking business opportunities. Exhibitors are smartly using Canton Fair’s live stream showrooms to introduce their new products that are designed based on the current economic development with cutting-edge technology,” said Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

Immersive Live Stream Technology Empowers Innovative Presentation

A highlight of the fair is the household electrical appliances segment that showcases products from refrigerators to small household electrical appliances. 2,600 electronic and home appliances exhibitors at the 128th Canton Fair are embracing the opportunities of conducting business without time differences, introducing not only new products and factories but also product application scenarios in their live stream rooms.

Electronic home appliances giant, Galanz Group, is bringing more than 100 smart appliances to the Canton Fair, including its Toastwave and Speedwave ovens that combine air fryer, microwave and convection in one countertop, as well as its second generation of IoT fridges. Some of its products have applied the company’s first independent open source chip. Using green screens to create real-time, real-world product scenarios, its newly introduced broadcast studio creates an immersive experience for customers.

Haier’s virtual exhibition adopted VR, cloud computing, big data and AI technologies to present new products and services while giving global buyers the opportunity to virtually interact and find out more. A highlight of Haier’s virtual exhibition is the food IoT ecosystem for home kitchens.

Stay-at-Home Economy Inspires Technological Innovation in Home Appliances

The changing market environment not only drives the innovation of Canton Fair as a trade platform but also shifts product development trends for the Fair’s exhibitors who produce small appliances, kitchen appliances and home products. To win orders, smart products and technology debuts are becoming the key determining factor.

Positec Group, a global leading manufacturer of power tools, is bringing its Red Dot awarded products to the Canton Fair, including its cordless lawn mower, mowing robot and cordless car vacuums with higher efficiency and longer operation life.

Other highlights of this year’s Canton Fair include a coffee table with Bluetooth audio function, a smart flower pot that sends a reminder to its owner to water the plant, as well as a mini box that can disinfect smart phones and accessories such as necklaces, earrings and watches.

Commenting on the 128th Canton Fair, Mike Pook, Manager of The Warehouse Group, New Zealand’s leading retail group, noted that the digitally enabled Fair allows him to conduct business with China without interruption. He believes that the Canton Fair remains one of the largest and the most successful trade shows in China.

