82 more Iranians lose their lives to COVID-19

Some 82 deaths were caused by COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education Sima Sadat Lari said on Saturday.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 57,889.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,317 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours.

She added that 1,411,731 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected, some 1,202,893 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 3,964 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 102 million people across the world, of whom over 2,200,000 people have lost their lives.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA