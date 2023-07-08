General

9,536 Pilgrims Benefit from Ambulance Services While Departing via Jadidat Arar Border Crossing

The Saudi Red Crescent branch in the Northern Borders region has successfully rendered ambulance services to approximately 9,536 Iraqi pilgrims via the Jadidat Arar Border Crossing. These services have been vital in ensuring a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims following the completion of their Hajj rituals.

Mosaed Al-Anzi, the manager of the branch, emphasized the dedicated efforts of his team in providing comprehensive ambulance services and community care for the pilgrims. These services include offering hospitality, maintaining organizational aspects, monitoring vital signs, and facilitating the transportation of elderly and patients via mobile carts to simplify their arrival and departure procedures.

Mr. Al-Anzi further confirmed that the ambulance teams stationed at the Jadidat Arar Border Crossing are operational round the clock, ready to respond to emergency cases reported through the emergency number 997. This continuous and diligent effort is a testament to their commitment in ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

Source: Saudi Press Agency