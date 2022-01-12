Production

‘A Hero’ review: In Iran, a good man scrambles to erase a bad debt in absorbing Iranian drama

Chicago Tribune

Thickly but masterfully plotted, the remarkably consistent films of Asgar Farhadi follow parallel lines: morals vs. morals and, more provocatively, morals vs. ethics. If moral clashes debate right and wrong, then we can look at ethics as the power plays dramatizing stubbornly opposed views of what’s right. Farhadi’s latest, “A Hero,” centers on that second debate. It boasts the filmmaker’s usual high level of unassuming craft; a superb cast; and a couple of limitations, though not flaws, worth noting. The film, a two-hour exercise in simmering anxiety and the slow fuse of a big little lie, mak…

