Absen Expands Fixed Indoor LED Display Portfolio with KL Series

SHENZHEN, China, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Absen (SZSE: 300389), the global leader in LED display solutions, recently announced the launch of KL series, a fixed indoor product with a perfect balance of excellent visual performance, ease of operation and price. KL is available in five pixel pitches ranging from 1.6mm to 3.9mm, well suited for retail, hotels, corporate, transport and more indoor applications.

“The KL series is a great LED option for wholesalers, distributors and project contractors who buy LED modules and the other components to assemble LED displays for diverse projects”, said Vandy Fan, the channel strategy manager at Absen. “Using ready-to-use LED displays, instead of assembling components on site, not only helps save time and labour cost, but also secures the project quality. KL will give module them new and exciting ways to better meet system integration and the other permanent installation needs of their customers”.

Outstanding visual performance: With a reputation of providing high quality products, Absen chooses safe and reliable raw materials for its products. KL boasts a high level of brightness, grayscale, contrast ratio and refresh rate. Products from Absen have been calibrated after going through a series of critical product tests, making sure high visual uniformity over time and the ability to maintain products’ entire lifespan at component level. And with fine die-casting aluminium panels, which further ensures the flatness of screens, KL is able to deliver higher visual impact.

Innovative design: KL is an all-in-one product featuring sleek and user-friendly designs, allowing for multiple installation methods including wall-mounting, hanging and floor installation, in use of the creative back channels or connecting pads. The product comes in standard size of 640mmx480mm, with an extra option of 320mmx160mm in cases that for customers need design flexibility.

Ease of operation and maintenance: To assemble an LED display with a lot of components takes loads of work and requires highly skilled engineers. Absen’s KL is a front & rear installation and maintenance product with a depth of only 70mm and weighing at 7.8kg/panel. With power supply units, cables, receiving cards and the other key components inside, KL offers better installation and maintenance solutions for end users.

“KL series will be a unique supplementary product to Absen’s existing commercial product portfolio”, said Vandy. “It is only available in Latin America, the Middle East and APAC”.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122009/KL.jpg