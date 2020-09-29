Abu Dhabi Municipality selects Huawei to build its Disaster Recovery Data Center

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) chose to partner with Huawei, a company that has the largest share of the global modular data center market, to build an uptime TIER- IV Municipal Disaster Recovery Data Center.

Sustainable Data Storage Requirements

“The sea on the left, the desert on the right” — a perfect description of Abu Dhabi’s unique natural environment. With millions of visitors every year, Abu Dhabi is often, somewhat poetically, described as the bright pearl, glimmering on the south coast of the Persian Gulf.

“Supporting community happiness through the delivery of sustainable urban growth and municipal services” is the stated vision of ADM. In the age of rapid digital transformation, municipal data centers are key, providing not only government office services but resident information management and municipal services, too. Simply put, data centers are indispensable for community life.

However, ADM’s legacy data center setup was unable to meet future development requirements, given the influx of vast amounts of new services and a massive increase in data volume. The question of how to improve data reliability, security, and data center sustainability became an urgent focus for ADM.

Building the Best Disaster Recovery Data Center Possible with Huawei

Huawei FusionModule2000 was the first data center to receive Uptime TIER-Ready IV certification. Local construction engineers only needed to carry out simple on-site installation, since this modular data center is prefabricated in the factory, and it was quickly brought online and ready for use.

Indeed, FusionModule2000 adopts a fully modular design, supporting the sustainable development of municipal services, with flexible capacity expansion possible for a range of subsystems, from power supply to cooling and IT cabinets.

On May 6, 2020, the Uptime Insight officially awarded Uptime TIER- IV design certification to ADM’s municipal disaster recovery data center. Abu Dhabi, the bright pearl on the south coast of the Persian Gulf, can now put its trust in the security of its ultra-reliable municipal data storage.

What’s next for the future?

Ahamd Abdulsamad Alhammadi – Acting Director of the technical planning department, Abu Dhabi Municipality, said: “Our digitalization journey with Huawei has transformed our operations, building more resilience and convenience throughout the Municipality. The TIER IV disaster recovery data center, jointly built with Huawei, fully demonstrates the industry’s most advanced solutions and impeccable customer service. We are guided in our digitalization by the vision of the UAE’s leadership to enhance our community through technology. Huawei is our partner of choice and we look forward to future cooperation with them.”

