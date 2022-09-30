Accuray Announces First CyberKnife® Systems in Africa, Providing a New Option and Hope for Potentially Life-Saving Radiation Treatments for More Cancer Patients

World’s Only Robotic Radiation Therapy Device Delivers Extremely Precise Treatments in Just 1 to 5 Out-Patient Sessions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today the company is expanding its global footprint with the introduction of its CyberKnife® platform in Africa, making it possible for more patients to obtain access to the extremely precise stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) treatments the system delivers. The Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 (Hospital 57357) medical care team is the first in Egypt and Africa to treat patients using the system, while the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is the second in Africa and first in Kenya to acquire the system.

The number of new cancer cases diagnosed annually in Egypt and Kenya is anticipated to increase by approximately 75% and 126%, respectively, between 2020 and 20401. Innovative treatment options – such as the CyberKnife platform – can effectively treat certain neurologic conditions and a wide range of tumor types throughout the body, and at various stages of disease, while minimizing the impact of the treatment on a patient’s life.

“Our partnerships with the Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital teams directly aligns with our vision, and their goal, to expand all patient access to the most advanced radiation therapy treatments and to improve healthcare equity in areas where historically these treatments have not been an option,” said Suzanne Winter, president and CEO of Accuray. “We are proud that such esteemed organizations have selected the CyberKnife System to enhance the quality of care they provide their patients. The system will provide them with the tools they need to offer more patients extremely precise, powerful treatments that enable them to get back to living their lives, faster.”

The entire CyberKnife procedure is typically completed in just 1 to 5 out-patient sessions, providing a shorter overall course of treatment compared to conventional radiation therapy which typically takes 30-40 sessions. The condensed treatment schedule causes less disruption of patients’ daily lives and enables those people who are unable to travel a month or more for care to receive radiation therapy treatments delivered with sub-millimeter precision and accuracy.

Improving Patient Outcomes in Egypt

Hospital 57357 continues its legacy of innovation with the installation and treatment of the first patients in Egypt and Africa using the CyberKnife System. The radiation treatment delivered with the system is a non-invasive, non-surgical, typically pain-free outpatient procedure that does not require incisions or general anesthesia. Most patients will not require hospitalization or experience a long recovery period following the treatment procedure.

“At Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357, patients and their families are at the center of everything we do. We are proud to be the first hospital in Egypt and Africa to offer our patients treatment with the CyberKnife System, an innovative radiation therapy delivery technology we believe will enable us to improve patients’ outcomes and increase overall survival rates,” said Mohamed Saad Zaghloul, M.D., head of the radiation oncology department, Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357. “The system is designed to treat tumors throughout the body and provides us with an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumours, expanding the number of patients we can help.”

Dr. Zaghloul continued, “Importantly, we can decrease the number of radiation sessions needed to between 1 and 5, without sacrificing the precision of the treatment we deliver. This is a significant benefit for our patients who want to be able to get back to spending time with their families and participating in the daily activities that other children their age enjoy.”

Expanding Access to Advanced Cancer Care in Kenya

KUTRRH is a leading Public National Referral Hospital dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of Kenyans and global citizens through provision of patient-centered and evidence-based healthcare. The CyberKnife® System will provide their team with the tools they need to provide optimal treatments for people diagnosed with cancer, benign tumors or certain neurologic disorders. The system was designed to provide clinicians with the speed required for workflow efficiency and the ability to deliver treatments more quickly – in as little as 15 minutes – while maintaining the precision and accuracy required for SRS and SBRT.

“In Kenya, cancer is a public health concern and too few people who would benefit from radiation therapy treatments are receiving care. For our region and our country, we believe the CyberKnife System will revolutionize cancer care,” said Prof. Olive Mugenda Ph.D., MGH Chairperson, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital.

Continued Prof. Mugenda, “The Cyberknife System has been one of the reason Kenyans have been travelling abroad for treatment. Having this system in Kenya, will not only improve the quality of life but also reverse outbound medical tourism.”

Jos. Hansen (East Africa) Ltd. is a leading distributor of trusted and reliable healthcare equipment and is the exclusive partner for the Accuray CyberKnife and TomoTherapy® platforms, including the next-generation Radixact® System, in Kenya. Jos. Hansen has a long-term relationship with the KUTRRH team and consulted with them as they evaluated radiation therapy devices and selected the CyberKnife S7 System.

