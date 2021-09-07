ACE Exchange Unveils Taiwan’s First-ever Basketball Player Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Cardpack Featuring Hsinchu JKO Lioneers

TAIPEI, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ACE Exchange, a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Taiwan, has joined hands with Hsinchu JKO Lioneers, a professional basketball team of Taiwan’s P.LEAGUE+ (PLG), to debut an exclusive collection of non-fungible token (NFT) trading cardpack featuring five of the team’s most popular players.

Starring Kuo Hao, Kao, Tian Hao, Wu Tai-Hao, Chieng Tli-Huan and Hsiao Shun-Yi, the release of the Lioneers NFT cardpack includes 100 limited edition cards and 1,000 standard cards.

The cardpack is now available on the NFT trading platform OpenSea.com .

An NFT is a crypto asset that uses blockchain technology to record the ownership status of a digital object, with each digital item having unique authenticity that only one owner can be established. Curated by Hsinchu JKO Lioneers and ACE Exchange, all of the newly unveiled NFTs are securely stored in a smart contract with all the transaction records sealed and traceable in a digital ledger, eradicating any possibility of forage.

This new project comes as the popularity of NFTs continues to surge this year as the sales reached a new height in the second quarter of 2021. Digital content creators, who used to monetize their works on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify, are the biggest beneficiaries of the NFT boom. The blockchain-encrypted NFTs grant uniqueness to their art works, preventing forgery which offers a guarantee to both creators and collectors.

“NFTs have emerged as a new trend for the global investors thanks to their diversity. According to a report released by PWCC MARKET, the five-year return rate of NFT player cards invested in 2015 is up to 221%, double the 109% return rate of S&P 500 stock portfolio investments. I believe Taiwan can keep up and ride with the strong momentum of the NFT boom, with Hsinchu JKO Lioneers being a pioneer who will develop PLG into a diverse basketball league in the future”, said David Pan, founder of ACE Exchange.

Lioneers NFT cardpack

Issuer: Hsinchu JKO Lioneers, ACE Exchange

Name: The Rising Hsinchu Jko Lioneers Aces

Featured Players: Kuo-Hao, Tian Hao, Wu Tai-Hao, Chieng Tli-Huan and former player Hsiao Shun-Yi

Limited Edition Cards: Each of the 150 cards (30 for each of the five players) is priced at 0.09 Ether

Standard Edition Cards: Each of the 1,000 cards (200 for each of the five players) is priced at 0.08 Ether

(Users can purchase the NFT cards on OpenSea.com via Ether after transferring the cryptocurrency to their digital wallets such as Metamask)

About ACE Exchange

Established in 2018 by David Pan, former COO of KPMG Innovation and Startups, ACE Exchange is one of the biggest cryptocurrency platforms with best-in-class digital security measures in Taiwan. It currently ranks second in Taiwan in terms of trading volumes in Bitcoin, Ethereum and StableCoins. The brand is committed to building the most professional Fiat to Crypto exchange and providing a channel for all Taiwanese people to access cryptocurrencies easily.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607568/ACE_Exchange_s_basketball_NFT_trading_cardpack_features_Hsinchu_JKO_Lioneers_stars.jpg