Breaking News
 |  | 

Legal Matters

Adalah petitions Israeli Supreme Court on citizenship law

 |  Mar 13, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

The Legal Centre for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, known as Adalah, has filed a petition to Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday protesting the Citizenship and Entry into Israel law, which it slammed as “racist” urging that it is revoked. Three attorneys from Adalah filed the petition on the basis that it violated fundamental constitutional rights and was contrary to international law. Adalah argued that the law aimed to ensure a Jewish demographic majority, calling it one of the most racist and discriminatory laws in the world. “The law’s initiators relied on sweeping determinations that any ‘d…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services