Adani Sportsline names its UAE ILT20 cricket team as Gulf Giants

The ‘Gulf Giants’ is an extension of Adani Sportsline’s brand – Gujarat Giants. Adani Sportsline engages with fans through popular Indian leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League, the Big Bout Boxing League, and the Ultimate Kho Kho League under this brand. Similarly, it aims to engage and connect with cricket fans worldwide through the brand, ‘Gulf Giants’, at the UAE ILT20. The word ‘Gulf’ in the name refers to the region in which the matches will be played.

The golden falcon in the logo is the national bird of the UAE and is regarded as a powerful symbol of strength. To maintain the uniformity of the team’s identity, the logo’s colours are drawn from the Giants team family. The Adani Group is also very proud to be participating in a tournament that will be held in a country with a rich culture and history.

Gulf Giants has also named Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain and 2010 ICC World T20-winning coach (England team), as its head coach for the inaugural season of the ILT20, which will take place between January and February 2023. Andy Flower, arguably Zimbabwe’s greatest ever cricketer, brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was also the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants until recently.

“I am very proud to be associated with the Adani Group, particularly Adani Sportsline. Most people are aware of the company’s power, size and reach in general, and it’s wonderful to see their commitment to sports. The Adani Group is also very proud of its support for Indian Olympic sports. It’s exciting to be a part of any of the big franchise tournaments, and the ILT20 has big plans to be a major franchise tournament. As leaders, our job is to serve the players as best we can, and this principle is very important to me,” said Andy Flower.

Adani Sportsline envisions inculcating a culture of sports at the grassroots level and providing world-class opportunities and infrastructure for future champions in India, apart from promoting home-grown sports in India by participating in major Indian and global sports leagues.