Business

Afghanistan’s new media landscape is a threat to journalists

|

Published by

Al-Araby

For those in search of entertainment in Afghanistan right now they won’t find much of it on state television. Since the Taliban’s takeover in August of last year, the crackdown on many of the country’s main broadcasting outlets has been swift; female staff have been reduced drastically, on-air music is forbidden, and fictional programming is gone. In the words of one young journalist living in Kabul; “It’s just so boring… it’s like zero multiplied by nothing… in my house, we don’t even watch TV anymore.” “Across Afghanistan, the media landscape is in flux. The provinces remain the worst affect…

Read More