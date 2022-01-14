After Launching World’s First TriChroma Laser TV L9 Series, Hisense Now Brings the Series’ 100L9G to Africa

Following the introduction of the world’s first Dual Colour 4K Laser TV to Africa, the addition of the 100L9G to Hisense’s expanding product portfolio in Africa demonstrates the company’s continuous commitment to the region’s consumers by introducing more sophisticated technologies and high-quality products to the continent.

“Over the past year, the laser TV sales unit of Hisense South Africa Company have seen a 194% increase, which has boosted our confidence to push ahead to present our premium products to local customers. Back by Hisense’s industry-leading image-enhancing and triple laser technologies, 100L9G will deliver a home cinematic experience to our customers in the region,” said Patrick Hu, marketing director of Hisense South Africa.

Powered by Hisense’s TriChroma Laser Engine that uses three pure primary colour lasers to take colour purity to another level, 100L9G sets a new benchmark for home viewing experience with its 107% BT 2020 Colour Gamut, reaching up to 151% of the DCI-P3 film colour standard and beating most high-end LED TVs on the market. Its unparalleled colour performance is paired with 4K HDR 10 picture quality, as well as two 20W Dolby Atmos® speakers that deliver supreme realism and rich soundscape, offering a fully immersive audio-visual experience that transports the viewer into the scene.

The 100L9G comes with a 100-inch edge-to-edge ALR Daylight Screen that features ambient light rejection capabilities and takes advantage of the projector’s 3000 Lumens brightness to bring extra vividness to images in environments with natural light. Sporting a sleek, black body, it comes in a compact and minimalist design that harmoniously matches and blends into the user’s home entertainment setup and living space.

Designed with eye protection in mind, 100L9G is equipped with a TUV Rheinland-certified solution to minimalize eyestrain, along with the auto-brightness feature that automatically adapts the screen brightness to the lighting condition of the room.

The 100L9G is powered by Hisense’s VIDAA OS that brings more than 5,000 apps and games to the big screen and provides access to a large number of movies and shows. It also promises 25,000+ entertainment hours that translate to over 10,000 films.