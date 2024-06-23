Agriculture min. reveals updates on ‘100 Million Trees’ initiative



The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation revealed in a statement Sunday updates on its contribution to the presidential initiative “100 Million Trees,” as it has supplied 3.1 million trees until present.

The ministry’s participation is carried out over two phases. The first phase consisting of seven governorates – that are Qalyoubiyah, Gharbia, Beni Suef, Menya, Fayoum, Asyut and New Valley – is over as 1.3 million trees were planted. As for the second, comprising six governorates that are Cairo, Menoufeya, South Sinai, Port Said, New Valley and Red Sea, 995,000 trees have been supplied until present. In addition, 800,000 had been cultivated in forests.

The Ministry of Local Development revealed in a statement in April 2023 that 7.2 million trees out of 7.7 million trees targeted for FY2022/2023 had been planted within the presidential initiative “100 Million Trees” and that is planned to be completed over seven years.

The ministry noted that it is contributing to the initiative by cultivating 80 m

illion trees, while the rest will be grown by the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Housing. The 100 million trees will be cultivated across 9,900 locations on a total area of 6,600 feddans, dispersed nationwide, constituting forests and parks that are irrigated by treated wastewater.

The statement revealed the species of trees cultivated, and those are camphor, casuarina, conocarps, orange, guava, olive, bologna, white poplar, mahogany, lemon, and pomegranate among others.

Source: State Information Service Egypt