Al-Lami: We have completed preparations to hold the central celebration of the National Day of the Iraqi Press, which will be the largest since the founding of the Journalists Syndicate

The head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, President of the Arab Journalists Federation, Muayyad Al-Lami, confirmed the completion of preparations to hold the central celebration of National Press Day, which will be the largest since the establishment of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate in 1959.

Al-Lami told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that “the higher committee charged with preparing for the National Day celebrations of the Iraqi press, formed under the guidance of the Prime Minister, held an evaluation meeting yesterday during which the procedures related to the activities organized by the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate on the occasion of the 155th anniversary of the National Day of the Iraqi Press were discussed, including receiving and accommodating Iraqi Arab and foreign guests participating in the celebrations and to plan their visits and tours in the capital, Baghdad.

Al-Lami explained that ministers of culture and information, heads of Arab and foreign press institutions, heads of internatio

nal organizations, and journalists representing newspapers and satellite channels representing more than 50 countries will attend the central celebration, which will be held next Sunday at al-Rashid Hotel, and the festival of the IJS’s branches in the governorates, which will be held next Saturday evening in the gardens of Abu Nawas Street, during which the cultural and artistic heritage of the governorates of Iraq will be presented.

Al-Lami pointed out that the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate has prepared a curriculum for Iraqi guests that includes tours in the city of Baghdad to see the urbanization and construction movement taking place in the capital and to visit tourist sites there.

Al-Lami said that on the sidelines of the celebrations of the National Day of the Iraqi Press, a meeting of the General Secretariat of the Federation of Arab Journalists will be held in Baghdad.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency