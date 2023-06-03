General

Al-Sahhaf _The Syrian Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad this evening, and his visit program begins tomorrow

|

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, announced: "The Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, arrives in Baghdad this evening, to begin his visit program tomorrow morning," indicating that he will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, and then meet with the three presidencies and the head of the Supreme Judiciary Council.

Al-Sahaf said in a statement: "The visit will focus on bilateral relations between Baghdad and Damascus, and Iraq's role in restoring Syria to its seat in the Arab League. The two Ministers will also discuss ways to develop relations to areas that are consistent with the interests of the two brotherly peoples."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency