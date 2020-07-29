All-round Efforts Paying Off: Zoomlion’s Earth-moving Machinery Reports Surging Sales by 800% YoY in the First Half-year of 2020

CHANGSHA, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has recorded over 800% increase in its sales volume of excavator machinery category year-on-year in the first six months of 2020, according to statistics released by the China Construction Machinery Industry Association.

As one of the sectors that Zoomlion has vigorously developed in recent years, earth-moving machinery has achieved remarkable growth this year as a result of all-round efforts in product innovation, market network expansion, sales, and service improvement.

“The E-10 series of excavating machinery, jointly developed by R&D teams in China and North America and launched last year, is a new generation product series that meets the needs of the Chinese market and effectively enhanced Zoomlion’s market competitiveness,” said Mr. Chen Jiangbo, Product Manager of Zoomlion Earth-moving Machinery Company.

The E-10 series of excavators consists of 9 models ranging from ZE60E-10 to ZE485E-10, and covers small, medium, and large tonnage levels. The new series comprehensively optimized power matching, hydraulic control, cab, and other key components and parts to enhance product performance, controllability and reduce fuel consumption. The products experienced surging sales after being launched in September 2019.

In response to COVID-19, Zoomlion’s earthmoving machinery innovated its marketing strategy by moving traditional marketing channels online. It built online e-showrooms for products and launched livestreaming charity and shopping events. The company also extended its distribution channels by signing authorized general agents in Sichuan, Shanghai, Shandong, and other provinces and cities. By increasing reach to local areas, the company aims to provide one-stop sales and services solutions in pre-sales, in-sales, and after-sale phrases, and create greater value for customers.

A new Excavation Machinery Park in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City is under construction in Changsha, China since 2019, which incorporates two production lines powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industrial Network System. Upon completion of construction, it can produce a full range of excavators, with an estimated annual production capacity of 33,000 units.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.