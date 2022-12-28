General

Amirabdollahian arrives in Oman

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Muscat, the capital city of Oman on Tuesday night.

Amirabdollahian’s visit to Oman is aimed at bilateral talks with Omani officials about bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister had also attended the Baghdad 2 Conference in Jordan last week, and in addition to attending the main conference, held important dialogues with important foreign officials on the sidelines of the event.

Among those meetings, Amirabdollahian had an important meeting with his Saudi counterpart in which the two sides announced their willingness for continuation of bilateral negotiations.

He also had a meeting with the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in which they talked about Vienna negotiations, among other issues of mutual interest. Talks with the French, Kuwaiti, Qatari, Jordanian, Egyptian and Iraqi officials, too, were among other interactions in that conference.

Amirabdollahian also in Tehran Conference dialogues in which many foreign diplomats and Iranian and foreign thinkers participated last week announced Iran’s readiness for hosting a conference of the Persian Gulf region and other neighboring countries’ ministers of foreign affairs and defense ministers.

He had also yesterday (on Monday) held a meeting with a deputy Qatari foreign minister in Tehran, in which he received a message forwarded by his Qatari counterpart.

As talks on resuming the Vienna negotiations gain momentum, regional interactions of President Raisi government increase noticeably. The regional countries, too, welcome that development and are inclined towards getting closer to Iran and improve their relations with Tehran.

The king of Jordan, for instance, in his last week meeting with Amirabdollahian said that a new chapter in the relations between the two countries has been opened, and the Iraqi officials spoke about the efforts aimed at improving Iran’s relations with Jordan and Egypt.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA