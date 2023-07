General

Amiri Diwan mourns widow of Sheikh Saud Malek Humoud

|

The Amiri Diwan on Saturday mourned demise of Sara Ali Fahad, widow of Sheikh Saud Malek Humoud Mohammad Al-Salman Al-Sabah.

The Amiri Diwan said she died at the age of 91 and that her burial would be on Sunday. (for more details check the Arabic item).

Source: Kuwait News Agency