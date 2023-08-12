An Accused Of Premeditated Murder Arrested And Weapons And Equipment Seized South of Maysan

The security forces in Maysan arrested a wanted suspect for the crime of premeditated murder, and seized weapons and equipment during a security operation carried out in Al-Majar Al-Kabir district, south of the governorate.

Maysan Operations Command said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: “A force from the second regiment of the Ninety-seventh Infantry Brigade affiliated with the Operations Command arrested the wanted suspect in accordance with the provisions of Article (406), and the force carried out a search duty that resulted in confiscating a number of weapons and ammunition , indicating that the accused and the seized items had been handed over to the requesting party.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency