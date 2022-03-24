Breaking News
 |  | 

Business

Analysis-Biden faces worsening North Korea threat with fewer options

 |  Mar 24, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters

By David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, his future policy chief for the Indo-Pacific region said the new administration would have to decide quickly its approach to North Korea and its nuclear and missile programs. Delay during the Obama administration saw “provocative” North Korean steps “that basically headed off any possibility of engagement,” Kurt Campbell said. High-profile summits between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un produced little. Yet Biden left North Korea entirely out of his maiden foreig…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services