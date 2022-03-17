Technology

Analysis-For N.Korea’s missile programme, even failures can be sign of progress

Reuters

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) – It is unclear if the apparent failure of a missile launch on Wednesday dealt a lasting blow to North Korea’s plans, but analysts say failures are an important part of any development programme and in the North’s case, have often hinted at progress in more indigenous designs. South Korea’s military said a presumed ballistic missile exploded in mid-air shortly after it was test-fired from the international airport near Pyongyang on Wednesday morning. North Korea has not commented on or publicly acknowledged the reports. The apparent accident would be an unwelcome …

