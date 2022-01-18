Production

Analysis-Inside OPEC, views are growing that oil’s rally could be prolonged

|

Published by

Reuters

By Alex Lawler LONDON (Reuters) – Oil’s rally may extend further in the next few months due to recovering demand and limited capacity in OPEC+ to add supply and prices could break $100 a barrel, OPEC officials have told Reuters. Oil last traded at $100 a barrel in 2014, after averaging $110 a barrel over the previous two years. Rising shale output and competition among the world’s top oil producers in 2014 heralded a period of lower prices that appears to have come to an end as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. Until recently, the prospect of a return to triple digits was viewed as…

Read More