Anaqua Acquires Actio IP to Offer Integrated Tech-Enabled Foreign Filing Solutions

Acquisition expands Anaqua’s offerings with easy-to-use platform, supported by exceptional customer service, to help IP practitioners streamline their global filings process

BOSTON, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announced that it has acquired tech-enabled IP services company Actio IP from Acapo AS. The transaction further strengthens Anaqua’s strategic line of IP management solutions, offering corporations and law firms an intuitive, transparent, and efficient experience in managing the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) National Phase and European Patent (EP) Validation filing processes.



Anaqua will continue to enhance Actio IP’s tech-enabled foreign filing services platform, ACTIO Portal, while significantly investing in the integration of the services with Anaqua’s IP management software and payment services. Actio IP, which also offers IP renewals, will add incremental volume to Anaqua’s existing payments business.

“Both companies share a deep commitment to leveraging technology to optimize the IP workflow process,” said Christine Jennings, President of Anaqua Services, who will lead the new business unit. “We believe this combination will enhance the customer experience by pairing our existing payments business with another high-quality service that can be seamlessly-integrated with our software platforms and other offerings.”

All Actio IP employees will join Anaqua as part of the acquisition, as the business expands its current operations in Bergen, Norway under the management of Actio IP executives Spencer Vold-Burgess and Anders Osa-Svanberg, who will both report to Christine Jennings.

“The combination of the two companies will serve to address the growing demand for increased efficiency in global filings,” said Spencer Vold-Burgess, who will join Anaqua as Director, Client Services. “Since our initial interactions with Anaqua, it has been clear that we share the same goals in providing unparalleled IP solutions and customer service to help our clients streamline IP management processes. Our team has been impressed with Anaqua’s global scale and client base, and look forward to joining the Anaqua team and innovating to better serve this evolving industry.”

“Anaqua will be a great partner for Actio IP going forward,” said Hilde Vold-Burgess, Managing Partner of Acapo. “This acquisition will strengthen Actio IP’s capacity to pursue strategic growth initiatives and continue delivering innovative solutions to the IP industry. We wish Actio IP and the team all the best under the Anaqua umbrella, and look forward to continuing using their services as they enter this next phase of scaling.”

Latham & Watkins LLP and Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS served as legal counsel to Anaqua.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators in large and medium-sized companies use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Actio IP

Actio IP AS was founded in 2009 with the goal of developing Intellectual Property (IP) solutions to reduce costs and administration. Based in Norway, Actio IP is a team of patent and trademark professionals who understand the needs and complex demands of the IP industry, what is involved in developing and managing complex portfolios, and the importance of creating strong international relationships. The company provides administrative services for IP professionals via the ACTIO Portal. Through the portal, users access a one-stop global platform for streamlining global filings, validations and renewals. The portal provides a gateway to international top-tier IP firms, giving flexibility and providing cost and time savings. The ACTIO Portal is an advanced and automated platform. Combined with an experienced IP administration team, this simplifies customers’ global IP filings, validations and renewals to free up time for higher-value tasks. For more information, visit actio.no, or on LinkedIn.

About Acapo

Acapo is one of the leading Intellectual Property consultancy firms in Norway with offices in Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim and Fredrikstad. The firm’s services include advisory services within all fields of IPR. Filing and prosecution of applications for European and Norwegian patents is within Acapo’s core field of business and their lawyers attend to litigation of cases pertaining to i.e. patents, trademarks and marketing law. The highly skilled staff of Acapo also handle filing of applications for Norwegian and European trademark and design registrations. As a full-service IPR-firm, Acapo also attend to maintenance of patents, and design and trademark registrations. For more information, visit acapo.no, or on LinkedIn.

