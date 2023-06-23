General

Ankara strongly condemns the attack by Israeli settlers on the Holy Quran in a mosque in Nablus



The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the storming of Israeli settlers into a mosque in the village of Orif, south of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, and their assault on a copy of the Holy Quran.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its deep concern about the escalation of tension again in recent days in the West Bank.

It said, "We strongly condemn the attack carried out by a group of Jewish settlers against our holy book, the Holy Qur'an," after they stormed a mosque in the village of Orif.

"We await the perpetrators of this unacceptable hate crime to be brought to justice as soon as possible," It added.

It continued: "Once again, we strongly condemn the attacks carried out by groups of settlers in various parts of the West Bank and the killing of a Palestinian civilian by Israeli forces."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the need for Israel to adhere to its responsibilities stemming from international law in preventing all attacks on the Palestinian local population, their places of worship, homes and property by Jewish settlers in the occupied territories, and preventing hate crimes, including Islamophobia.

Several Palestinian villages and towns have witnessed, during the past three days, attacks by settlers, which caused the burning and smashing of dozens of cars and homes.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency