AppGallery Game Fest Returns to Invite Gamers to Explore Your World of Play

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Following the success of Huawei’s inaugural Game Fest last year, the campaign returns with its second instalment this year, bringing exclusive gifts and excitement to gamers to unlock a whole new world of play on AppGallery.

From now till 31 December 2021, users across the globe can look forward special offers for AAA games from well-known publishers, such as Shadow Fight 3, Lords Mobile, and Top Eleven, rewarded to AppGallery players, which includes in-game items worth up to US$10 per gift package.

“At AppGallery, we’re working hard to ensure that our diverse, global audience has access to all the apps and games they desire, while giving them the best user experience possible” said Alexandre Salem, Global Director, Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Department at Huawei. “We work closely with our developers, offering them solutions to help them fulfil their user’s needs. Game Fest is another example of how we’re collaborating with our partners, offering attractive promotions and free gifts to our users so that they can explore new ways to play on AppGallery.”

Featuring top hits such as Rovio’s Angry Birds 2, Playrix’s Township and Fishdom, AppGallery elevates the gaming experience through endless content offerings and excitement this holiday season.

AppGallery empowers consumers with new ways to play with each log in

By collaborating with the industry’s forward-thinking gaming developers, AppGallery strives to ensure its users are given new ways to play every time. Last year’s inaugural Game Fest saw success amongst users and developers, which saw a 90% increase in average daily downloads among users, and generated more than 600 million digital impressions for the titles AppGallery partnered with.

Since launch, AppGallery has risen through the ranks, solidifying itself as a prime choice for consumers. As one of the top three global app marketplaces, AppGallery currently has 560 million monthly active users and 5.1 million registered developers, with over 332.2 billion app downloads between January to September 2021, and is available in over 170 countries and regions.

For more information, please visit https://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobileservices/appgallery/

The full list of participating titles includes:

App Name Publisher Promotion Shadow Fight 3 Nekki Exclusive Starter Pack Offer Available at $4.99 after completing the tutorial Marathon of the Winners Available after defeating the first boss Heroic Offer 1 Available at $4.99 after purchasing Starter Pack Heroic Offer 2 Available at $6.99 after completing the Marathon of the Winners Lords Mobile IGG Limited gift codes for new players worth $5 Redeem before 31 December 2021 Top Eleven Nordeus Gift Pack* 5x Morales

5x Rests

5x Treatments Fishdom Playrix 3 hours of unlimited lives, 10k coins, double coins Evony: The King’s Return TG Inc Exclusive gift pack (worth $10)* 888 Gems

3x 24-Hour Speed up

Use code: HUAWEI01, redeem before 31 December 2021 * For new users only

