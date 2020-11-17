Press Release

Apstra’s Software Release Accelerates the Speed and Reliability of How SONiC Networks are Deployed and Operated in the Data Center

|

Apstra’s next evolution in Intent-Based Networking is aimed at accelerating and simplifying the deployment and operations of SONiC networks

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Apstra, the pioneer of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) and multinational software company, has updated its industry-leading data center network automation, validation, and analytics software with significant SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) operational and feature enhancements. The software enhancements eliminate the deployment complexities and operational challenges that were barriers to entry for SONiC.

Apstra has continuously delivered on its SONiC commitment to dramatically increase the speed and reliability of how SONiC networks are deployed and operated in the data center to rapidly meet innovation and business needs. Apstra integrates with SONiC, developed by Microsoft and the Open Compute Project (OCP), to configure and automate for easy deployment and operation in your data center network.

Apstra and SONiC support protocols that are critical to the enterprise space. Now, all enterprise customers will realize the significant benefits and efficiencies of open networking that the hyper-scale and web-scale companies have recognized for years.

Apstra’s latest software release includes:

Commercial single-vendor support for SONiC

Software enhancements focused on stability, scalability, and operations

Functionality enhancements including Data Center Interconnect , Top-of-Rack, and Spine feature parity with commercial network vendors

The above enhancements enable advanced day 0-2 network automation to simplify data center network management dramatically — automating your data center network’s build, operations, troubleshooting, and security of SONiC deployments. In doing so, Apstra further empowers enterprises to standardize on a consistent operational model across multiple hardware vendors and network operating systems, including SONiC, Juniper, Arista, Cisco, Cumulus, Dell, and VMware.

“Apstra eliminates the barriers to entry and is a strategic enabler for enterprises deploying and operating SONiC.,” said Mansour Karam, Co-Founder, and President of Apstra. “Apstra’s software abstracts the switch OS complexity to present a consistent operational model across all switch OS options, including SONiC.”

Additionally, the solution combines industry-leading hardware, automation, and analytics, enabling enterprise data center transformations while leveraging open networking to eliminate vendor lock-in. Apstra is a strong advocate of network disaggregation and we are unwavering in our commitment to deliver automated, hardware-independent, turnkey infrastructure operations at scale. Apstra’s integration with the latest version of SONiC expands the options for enterprises to deploy data center networks by removing hardware constraints and complexities.

“This software release is the result of listening to our customers and aligning our innovation cycle to meet their needs,” said Jeff Jones, Senior Vice President of Sales at Apstra. “It delivers our unparalleled Intent-based automation, validation, and analytics capabilities, that our customers are leveraging today in their Arista, Cisco, Cumulus. Dell, Juniper, and VMware networks to SONIC.”

Apstra empowers organizations to automate all SONiC network aspects, including designing, building, deploying, and operating phases. The leading IBN solution leverages advanced intent-based analytics to continuously validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network. To learn more about transforming your enterprise with Apstra, visit https://apstra.com/ .

About Apstra, Inc

Apstra® is a multinational software company delivering a unified solution to automate the architecture and operations of the data center network. Apstra’s flagship product, AOS, empowers organizations to automate all aspects of designing, building, deploying, and operating their networks, enabling them to make changes to their networks quickly and reliably, while making efficient use of human capital and ridding themselves of hardware vendor lock-in. Organizations using AOS have seen a more than 80 percent reduction in OpEx, 99 percent improvement in agility, and more than 70 percent improvements in reliability. AOS uses Apstra’s advanced intent-based analytics to continually validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network.

Apstra, founded in 2014 by established and proven networking industry leaders David Cheriton, Mansour Karam, and Sasha Ratkovic, is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices worldwide.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335824/Apstra_SONiC.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166841/Apstra_Logo.jpg