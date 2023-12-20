AQUAE Unveils Groundbreaking Sustainable Finance Ecosystem at COP28 UAE

The launch event and panel discussion were organized by the Art of Living Foundation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — AQUAE, a revolutionary ecosystem utilizing blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies, announces its launch at COP28 in the UAE. The launch event was organized by the esteemed Art of Living Foundation. The event, aptly named “Biodiversity Harmony in Action: AQUAE’s Holistic Approach to Preservation, Sustainable Finance, and Collective Consciousness,” featured a panel discussion with eminent speakers, including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Dr. Vin Menon, co-founder and CEO of AQUAE Impact, Amir Dossal, co-founder and chairman of AQUAE Impact and the President of Global Partnerships Forum, Ovais Sarmad, former deputy executive secretary at UN Climate Change, and Gaurav Monga, acting head of resource mobilization and partnerships at UN Climate Change.

AQUAE emerges onto the global stage in collaboration with the Art of Living Foundation, an organization renowned for its commitment to environmental preservation. With a holistic approach to sustainable finance, AQUAE introduces an innovative ecosystem that not only advances the sustainable development goals (SDGs) but also plays a vital role in preserving biodiversity through the creation of bankable and insured digital sustainable-based assets of biodiversity credits.

In alignment with the Art of Living Foundation’s impactful initiatives, including the planting of 100 million trees and the rejuvenation of 70 rivers, AQUAE’s launch emphasizes a shared commitment to environmental conservation. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation said: “AQUAE’s launch marks a significant step towards a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. The use of technology to enhance our efforts in preserving biodiversity aligns with the Art of Living Foundation’s core values, and we believe it will inspire positive change globally.”

Preserving Biodiversity through Sustainable Finance: AQUAE’s Mission Aligned with Art of Living Foundation’s Initiatives

At the heart of AQUAE’s mission, in alignment with the Art of Living Foundation, is the unwavering commitment to preserving biodiversity—an essential aspect of global sustainability. The platform employs cutting-edge blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to capture biodiversity credits. This revolutionary approach not only addresses the urgent need for biodiversity conservation but also offers a sustainable financial mechanism for organizations and investors. Dr. Vin Menon, the co-founder & CEO of AQUAE expressed his views on how the platform will work towards creating meaningful social impact: “AQUAE stands as a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on our planet. We are not just creating a financial platform; we are creating a solution that contributes significantly to sustainable development goals. AQUAE is a bridge between financial prosperity and environmental preservation, showcasing the power of technology to drive positive change.”

Biodiversity and Sustainable Finance: A Win-Win Scenario Championed by AQUAE

Recognizing the urgency of addressing biodiversity challenges, AQUAE provides a unique solution that encourages the preservation of biodiversity with the help of digital assets. These digital assets represent a tangible link between financial investments and the protection of ecosystems, wildlife and natural resources. This innovative approach not only fosters responsible investment practices but also aligns economic growth with environmental sustainability.

After the successful panel discussion and launch event, Gaurav Monga, the acting head of resource mobilization and partnerships at UN Climate Change, applauded the event and how the mission of the Art of Living Foundation and AQUAE help advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals: “This initiative not only aligns with the goals of environmental conservation but also serves as a commendable contribution toward advancing the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The event provided a noteworthy blueprint for collective action in addressing the critical challenges of biodiversity and climate change, emphasizing the pivotal role that partnerships play in achieving the SDGs.”

About AQUAE

AQUAE is an exclusive ecosystem dedicated to advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by capturing Biodiversity Credits to translate into bankable and insured sustainable-based digital assets through Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technologies. The organization provides an end-to-end solution for sustainable finance, covering advisory, setup, tokenization, marketplace facilitation, and more. AQUAE’s platform, which encompasses both primary and secondary markets, operates as a social enterprise, aligning profit generation with societal and environmental benefits to create a positive impact on society and the environment. For more information, visit: AQUAE Impact

About the Art of Living Foundation

The Art of Living Foundation, founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is a global non-profit dedicated to promoting peace, well-being and stress elimination. Operating in 180 countries, the foundation offers programs blending ancient wisdom with modern techniques. Through meditation and holistic education, it positively impacts millions, fostering compassion, service and sustainable living.

Contact:

AQUAE Media Relations

Linju Thomas Linju@aquaeimpact.org

hello@aquaeimpact.org

Wire Service:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork. com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9007595