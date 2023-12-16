Arab Journalists Federation mourns photojournalist Samer Abu Daqqa, who was martyred in Gaza

Baghdad, The Arab Journalists Federation mourned with great sadness and sorrow, our colleague Samer Abu Daqqa, the cameraman for Al Jazeera, who was martyred in Gaza, and the injury of our colleague Wael Dahdouh, the channel’s correspondent, while they were covering the crimes of the Zionist occupation. It renewed its call for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the crimes of targeting journalists and those who convey the truth to the International criminal courts.

A statement by the Federation stated, “The General Federation of Arab Journalists, headed by its president, head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Muayyad Al-Lami, mourned with all sadness and sorrow the martyrdom of our colleague Samer Abu Daqqa, the cameraman for Al-Jazeera News Channel, and the injury of our colleague Wael Dahdouh, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, while performing their work and conveying the truth to the world, and covering the crimes of the occupation and the inhumane war on the Palestinians people in the Gaza Strip.

It added: "On Friday, the Zionist occupation forces bombed Farhana School in Khan Yunis neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip, where our colleague Samer Abu Daqqa was martyred. The occupation forces left the colleague drowning in his own blood for several hours and prevented ambulances from reaching him until he died. As for colleague Wael Dahdouh, he was seriously injured in the right arm and abdomen as a result of shrapnel penetrating his body during an explosion that occurred near him, and he was transferred to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Bunis.”

The statement pointed out: “The Federation of Arab Journalists sends its sincere condolences to the family of the martyr journalist Samer Abu Daqqa and to all the families of martyred Palestinian journalists, and renews its demand to open an international investigation into the crimes of Zionist aggression against journalists, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 78 fellow journalists.”

The Arab Journalists Federation, according to the statement, renewed its call for the perpetrators of crimes targeting journalists and truth tellers to be brought before the international criminal courts to investigate the crimes of Zionist aggression against Palestinian journalists and the Palestinian people.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency