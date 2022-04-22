Breaking News
Arabic projects collection from CoinTiger is on the way

 |  Apr 22, 2022

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CoinTiger is now collecting Arabic projects for sustainable development in this region. Project partners involved will get exclusive support from CoinTiger, including special discounts on listing, marketing promotions, and so on. Further cooperation is very likely to be offered by CoinTiger. Details are specified as follows:

  • AMA support (CoinTiger Arab Community)
  • Arab Projects Joint Airdrop activities
  • 50+ media reports in the Middle East
  • Special discount on listing

Please contact the listing manager: https://t.me/Lucca_CoinTiger

CoinTiger platform is an innovative crypto-asset exchange that provides multi-cryptocurrency trading services in multi-language to blockchain enthusiasts around the world.

Currently, CoinTiger users have reached 5 million from more than 252 countries which cover a range of regions in Asia, North America, Africa, and Europe.

CoinTiger has always valued the Arabic market and has been willing to expand into it. We’ve continuously selected several top-quality projects from Arabia. So far, 1 of every 10 cryptocurrency users in Arabia chooses CoinTiger.

CoinTiger Team

April 20, 2022

CoinTiger Communities:

Telegram：https://t.me/CoinTiger_en

Telegram Arab：https://t.me/cointiger_ar

Twitter：https://twitter.com/CoinTigerEX

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/CoinTigerEX

Medium：https://medium.com/cointiger

Discord：https://discord.gg/6aUqg2jHAG

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802385/logo_Logo.jpg

