Foreign Affairs

Araqchi taunts IAEA director general

Tehran Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday reacted to a meeting between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and US Representative on Iran Brian Hook, saying that the agency should observe principle of impartiality.

In an ironic remark toward Grossi he said, “You are better to keep both social distance and political distance.”

In the published photo, Grossi and Hook stand close together.

Araghchi also reminded the two principles of impartiality and professionalism in the IAEA.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA