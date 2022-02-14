Arc XP’s Digital Experience Platform drives up to $4.51M NPV, including $4.3M in savings, according to Total Economic Impact study

According to the study: “Arc XP helps its customers to operate more effectively, publish more content, deliver omnichannel experiences, lower costs, and grow digital revenue. For media companies, Arc XP enhances the end user experience, which leads to greater site traffic, increased time on site, and higher digital advertising and subscription revenue.”

Key findings from the study include:

50% improvement in editorial team productivity by simplifying workflows and the content creation process

by simplifying workflows and the content creation process 67% improvement in developer productivity by eliminating time spent supporting and maintaining legacy systems and their website infrastructure

by eliminating time spent supporting and maintaining legacy systems and their website infrastructure $1.6 million in incremental digital subscription annual revenue by year three due to the enhanced ability provided by Arc Subscriptions to grow and manage a paid digital subscriber base.

due to the enhanced ability provided by Arc Subscriptions to grow and manage a paid digital subscriber base. $1.2 million incremental digital advertising annual revenue by year three due to improved SEO and greater site traffic leading to more time on site and page views.

“We’ve long heard from our customers that Arc XP has enabled them to achieve their digital growth objectives and goals. It’s extraordinary to see the quantifiable impact the platform has for our digital media customers, both in terms of ROI and long-term value,” said Miki King, president of Arc XP.

Additional benefits cited in the study include:

Better website performance, including significantly improved reliability and faster page load speeds.

An enhanced end user experience, driving readers and subscribers to spend more time on site.

Arc XP’s ongoing partnership and access to a global community of Arc XP users.

One Arc XP customer interviewed, director general of a media company in Mexico, stated: “[With Arc XP] it’s a whole different experience. The site loads faster. We have more information. We have more traffic. We have more engagement with people.”

Another Arc XP customer interviewed, chief product officer of a media company in the USA, stated: “Arc XP was absolutely part of growing our subscription revenue. The site speed made a huge difference. It allowed our team to publish more stories… Arc XP has definitely been a piece of the revenue growth.”

To understand the business benefits and cost savings of Arc XP’s DXP for media companies, Forrester interviewed four customer decision-makers with experience using Arc XP.

