Archipelago signs two Makkah hotels with Jabal Omar Development Company for its Royal Alana and Alana brands

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Archipelago International, Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel management group, today announced the signing of hotel management agreements with Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC), a leader in real estate development in Saudi Arabia, for two hotels in their prestigious Jabal Omar project, which is within a few steps of the Holy Mosque in Makkah.

Both parties signed Hotel Management Agreements (HMA’s) for the 5 Star Luxury ‘Jabal Omar The Royal Alana Makkah’ which has 581 rooms and the 5 Star ‘Jabal Omar The Alana Makkah’ which has 560 rooms. The hotels, which are located in Phase 4 of the Jabal Omar project, are currently under construction and are situated adjacent to each other in a prime location overlooking the Holy Mosque.

“The entire Archipelago team is delighted to sign these HMA’s and to continue to grow our portfolio of hotels in the Kingdom. We are fortunate to work with a partner like JODC who understands the value and importance of superior hospitality experiences that are specifically customized to the needs of guests from Southeast Asia and in particular Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing and strategically important source markets for the Kingdom and its Vision 2030 program. Our positioning, brand equity and infrastructure in these markets means we can deliver for our partners and add significant value to projects, not only in the holy cities, but throughout the Kingdom and the region,” commented Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago Overseas.

Mr. Khaled Al-Amoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Jabal Omar Development Company confirmed that “the company is striving throughout its journey of accomplishments to keep up with the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia 2030 in supporting the hospitality sector and enhancing the spiritual experience of pilgrims, by expanding our partnerships with a group of international hotel brands at the Jabal Omar destination. Therefore, Archipelago, a global company with a proven track record in Southeast Asia, has been attracted with the aim of joining the Jabal Omar Royal Alana Hotel and the Jabal Omar Alana Hotel within Jabal Omar’s distinguished hotel group.”

Al-Amoudi added, “through this partnership, Jabal Omar and Archipelago are keen to enrich the experience of our guests by providing the highest standards of quality and performance throughout their religious and cultural journey in Makkah and to help them perform their rituals and return home with the most beautiful and unforgettable spiritual memories.”

About Archipelago International

Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned and independent hotel operator, with 200+ hotels (32,000+ rooms) operating or under development across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. Trusted hotels with a long track record in more than 60 destinations with brands including ASTON, Collection by ASTON, The Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Harper, Quest, NEO, favehotels and Nordic.

www.archipelagointernational.com

About Jabal Omar Development Company (JODC)

JODC is one of the largest real estate developers in the Middle East and one of the largest listed companies in the Saudi stock market (Tadawul). The Jabal Omar project is one of the most important integrated real estate developments located within walking distance of the Holy Mosque in Makkah.

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continuously seeks to increase the capacity of Makkah for pilgrims, JODC is proud to contribute to this by developing the areas overlooking the Holy Mosque, to give visitors and residents of Makkah a unique living and spiritual experience.

The total area of the Jabal Omar project is 235,869 square meters. The project includes 40 hotel towers and is a mixed-use development with commercial markets, apartments, luxury residential units and Islamic exhibitions. The hotels are managed by major international hotel companies, with every room having a dedicated space for private prayer and contemplation and views to the Holy Mosque. Hotels currently operating include the Jabal Omar Conrad Hotel, Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Hotel, Jabal Omar Marriott Hotel, Jabal Omar Hilton Suites Hotel, Jabal Omar Hilton Makkah Convention Hotel and Jabal Omar DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

www.jabalomar.com.sa

