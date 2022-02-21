Games

Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder

|

Published by

Reuters UK

By Wayne Cole SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets slid and oil surged on Monday amid warnings Russia was set to invade Ukraine, risking sanctions that could trigger a further spike in energy costs and stoke global inflation. Russia upped the ante in the high-stakes diplomatic game by extending military drills in Belarus, while satellite imagery from Maxar showed multiple new field deployments of armour and troops near the border with Ukraine. An adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said France and Russia had agreed that a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in E…

Read More