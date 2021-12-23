Technology

Asia To Account For More Than Half Of Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions By 2030, Forecasts GlobalData

|

Published by

ValueWalk

Asia is expected to lead the global petrochemical industry capacity growth from new-build and expansion projects by 2030 with 57% share, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Asia Expected To Lead The Global Petrochemical Industry Capacity GrowthGlobalData’s report ‘Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2021 – 2030 – Asia Leads Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions’, reveals that the total petrochemical capacity of new-build and expansion projects in Asia is expected to be 477 million tonnes p…

Read More