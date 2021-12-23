Breaking News
 |  | 

Technology

Asia To Account For More Than Half Of Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions By 2030, Forecasts GlobalData

 |  Dec 23, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
ValueWalk

Asia is expected to lead the global petrochemical industry capacity growth from new-build and expansion projects by 2030 with 57% share, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Asia Expected To Lead The Global Petrochemical Industry Capacity GrowthGlobalData’s report ‘Global Petrochemicals Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2021 – 2030 – Asia Leads Global Petrochemical Capacity Additions’, reveals that the total petrochemical capacity of new-build and expansion projects in Asia is expected to be 477 million tonnes p…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

December 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services